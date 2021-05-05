ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $1.15 on Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002015 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $55.24 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,902,836 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

