Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $8.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

