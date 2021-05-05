Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.14 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

