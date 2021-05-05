Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,732 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after buying an additional 694,890 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,326,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,956,000 after purchasing an additional 380,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

