Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $25.34 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 202,022 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.59% of KB Home worth $25,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in KB Home by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,027,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,306 in the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBH stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.