Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $26.49 Million Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,241,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540,985 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vonage were worth $26,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

