Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $22,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,733,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4,878,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,065,000 after buying an additional 487,810 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,969,000 after buying an additional 466,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after buying an additional 431,515 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,678.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.74. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.90, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.