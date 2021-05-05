Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 362,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,558,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Sysco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,188.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

