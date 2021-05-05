Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 26,069 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,069 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after buying an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

ACN stock opened at $291.60 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $293.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $185.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

