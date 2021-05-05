Asch (XAS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,483.00

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Asch has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $17,483.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Asch has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00068401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00261897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $658.26 or 0.01150393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031665 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.66 or 0.00728164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,104.53 or 0.99796996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Asch Profile

Asch was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The official website for Asch is www.asch.io . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Buying and Selling Asch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

