Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Lowered to $105.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

NYSE:ASH opened at $86.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $95.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.