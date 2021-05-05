Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 98,712 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 354.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,712 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.33% of Hanger worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,917,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,117,000 after buying an additional 181,282 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,862,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after buying an additional 266,348 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after buying an additional 178,187 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

HNGR stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Hanger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $998.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 2.52.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $277.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.92 million. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HNGR. TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

