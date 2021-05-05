Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 558.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.92. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

