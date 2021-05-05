Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.23 Million Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 171.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Methode Electronics worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 159.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 459,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,888,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $383,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,979 shares of company stock worth $2,095,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

