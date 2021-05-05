Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.08 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.74 and a 200 day moving average of $120.99. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $145.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

