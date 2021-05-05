Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 479,279 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 198.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,279 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 2.18% of Exterran worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Exterran by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 10,412.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTN opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $118.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. Exterran Co. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.01). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

