Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 65,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Neenah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Neenah by 1,098.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 128,615 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 110,469 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

NP opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $945.12 million, a P/E ratio of -89.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.