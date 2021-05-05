AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.
AMK stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. 44,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,401. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,109.45 and a beta of 1.23.
AMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
