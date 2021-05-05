Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,217.70

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,217.70 ($28.97) and traded as high as GBX 2,325 ($30.38). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,308 ($30.15), with a volume of 773,849 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,320.89 ($30.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,397.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,220.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.25%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

