Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Assurant updated its FY 2021 guidance to 10.868-11.263 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $157.61. 336,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average is $135.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $159.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

