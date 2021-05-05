AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 0.5% Higher

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21. 1,997,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,891,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile network is being designed to provide connectivity at 4G/5G speeds on land, at sea, and in flight. The company is based in Midland, Texas.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.