Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 132.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

