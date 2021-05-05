AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £102 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,687 ($100.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,333 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,569.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £100.91 billion and a PE ratio of 34.76. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

