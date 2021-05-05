Aterian’s (ATER) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. 18,755 shares of the stock traded hands.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

