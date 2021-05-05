Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Up 25.6% in April

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 931,400 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,043,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,753,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 1,077.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 871,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,837,000 after buying an additional 797,152 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 470,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after buying an additional 77,738 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $4,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. Analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

