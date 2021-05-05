Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Atlas alerts:

Shares of ATCO opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in Atlas by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 25,645 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.