ATN (ATN) Trading Up 18% This Week

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. ATN has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ATN has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00082884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00018856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00067663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $459.41 or 0.00797211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00098335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,276.89 or 0.09157052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ATN Coin Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.