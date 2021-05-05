Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $591.08

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 591.08 ($7.72) and traded as high as GBX 675 ($8.82). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 665 ($8.69), with a volume of 52,089 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 591.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 345.88. The company has a market capitalization of £104.31 million and a PE ratio of -39.82.

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Smith sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total value of £6,750,000 ($8,818,918.21).

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.