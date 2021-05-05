Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) vs. SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autodesk and SharpSpring’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $3.27 billion 18.80 $214.50 million $1.50 186.90 SharpSpring $22.70 million 8.87 -$12.39 million ($1.20) -13.08

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than SharpSpring. SharpSpring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and SharpSpring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 11.74% -1,423.72% 8.61% SharpSpring -22.44% -22.41% -14.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Autodesk and SharpSpring, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 2 5 14 0 2.57 SharpSpring 0 2 3 0 2.60

Autodesk presently has a consensus price target of $301.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.50%. SharpSpring has a consensus price target of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 23.57%. Given SharpSpring’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SharpSpring is more favorable than Autodesk.

Volatility & Risk

Autodesk has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpSpring has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of SharpSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of SharpSpring shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Autodesk beats SharpSpring on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. In addition, the company offers PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time; Revit software for building information modeling; and BuildingConnected, a bid-management solution. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing. It also provides Perfect Audience, a cloud-based platform that offers display retargeting software products and services. The company serves various organizations, including marketing agencies and small and medium size businesses, associations, and non-profits. It markets and sells its products and services through internal sales teams and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc. and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc. in December 2015. SharpSpring, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

