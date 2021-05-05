Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.91 or 0.00057813 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.11 billion and $386.54 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.00332775 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000637 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00031934 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,976,511 coins and its circulating supply is 128,810,476 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.