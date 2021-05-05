AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,934,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,087,000 after acquiring an additional 381,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.82 and a 200-day moving average of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $196.44.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

