AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

NYSE:AVB opened at $190.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $196.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.