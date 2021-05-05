AvalonBay Communities, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVB. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $190.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.00. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $196.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.