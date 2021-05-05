Avanos Medical (AVNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Avanos Medical to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. On average, analysts expect Avanos Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVNS opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research firms have commented on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

