Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Avantor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 258.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.