Avantor, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Avantor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

In other Avantor news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

