Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAR. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.83.

CAR stock opened at $83.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $90.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 23,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,472,000 after purchasing an additional 382,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 96,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

