Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.13%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,680,205.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

