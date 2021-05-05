AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in AVROBIO by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 50,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,429 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 32.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 31,720 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 10.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in AVROBIO by 1.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 947,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

