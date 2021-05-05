AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €19.10 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

Get AXA alerts:

EPA CS opened at €23.70 ($27.88) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.05. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.