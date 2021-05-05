AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $28.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

