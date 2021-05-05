Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Axalta Coating Systems traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 2618224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXTA. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.62.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

