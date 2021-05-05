Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,266. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,860.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.