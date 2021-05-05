AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered AXIS Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXS stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.79. 4,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,211. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,250,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after acquiring an additional 476,688 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after acquiring an additional 400,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after buying an additional 266,569 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.