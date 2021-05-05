B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend payment by 267.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded up $5.05 on Wednesday, reaching $72.35. 14,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,221. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $410.21 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $1,389,481.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,430.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,340,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,369. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.