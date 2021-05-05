B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

SAVA stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -171.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

