B. Riley Weighs in on Nephros, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nephros in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nephros’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Nephros had a negative net margin of 43.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million.

NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Nephros has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nephros by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nephros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

