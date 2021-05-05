B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.08.

B2Gold stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,147. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.25. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$609.41 million. Equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

