Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $275.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth $772,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $380,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Baidu by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.76. 456,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,439,630. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.10. Baidu has a 12-month low of $90.94 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

