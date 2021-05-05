Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

BIDU opened at $199.98 on Monday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.49 and a 200-day moving average of $212.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,439 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

